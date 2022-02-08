403 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 487 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 403 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Officials say there were 157 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 246 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,742 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, the county is now averaging 374 new cases per day over the past week.

Officials say 487 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 72 in an ICU, down 12 and 1 respectively since Monday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 524,606 county residents have received a completed vaccine series — 70.7% of the county’s population — 279,400 people have received a booster dose.