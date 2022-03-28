ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths Monday. To date, health officials have reported 1,811 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County.

Officials said Monday there are currently 125 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with COVID-19, including 25 in an ICU — down 9 and 1, respectively, from last Monday.

Officials also reported 1,343 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County since last Monday, bringing the county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per day to 192, up from 104 one week ago.