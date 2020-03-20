4 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 34 total locally, 11 hospitalized

Breaking News
4 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 34 total locally
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump addresses the nation amid virus pandemic Gov. Cuomo updates public on COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

4 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 34 total locally, 11 hospitalized

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Local hospitals are working to create space to handle the anticipated wave of patients due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 34 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Friday morning. That number is up four from last official count Thursday afternoon.

There are currently 195 people under quarantine locally. Of the 34 cases in Monroe County, 11 have required hospital treatment.

At this time there has been one local COVID-19-related death.

Here is what we know about the current individuals locally with COVID-19:

  • 1 Male in his 20s
  • 2 Females in their 20s
  • 2 Males in their 30s
  • 1 Female in her 30s
  • 1 Male in his 40s
  • 2 Females in their 40s
  • 6 Males in their 50s
  • 2 Females in their 50s
  • 4 Males in their 60s
  • 3 Females in their 60s
  • 4 Males in their 70s
  • 2 Female in their 70s
  • 2 Males in their 80s
  • 2 Females in their 80s

MORE | Understanding Rochester’s 1st COVID-19 death: A father, veteran, and RGH employee

Late Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that orders barbershops, hair salons, and tattoo and piercing studios are to close on March 21 at 8 p.m. until further notice.

The order also includes other personal care related services, like nail technicians, cosmetologists, estheticians, electrolysis, and laser hair removal services.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss