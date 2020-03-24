Breaking News
3rd COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 95 total cases, nearly 500 in mandatory quarantine
Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza urges the public to save the COVID-19 testing for those whose outcome will matter in this March 19, 2020 photo. (News 8 WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died in Monroe County from COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

“A third individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. The individual was a patient at URMC’s Strong Memorial Hospital,” said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza. “Please keep the individual’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers today, as well as the healthcare professionals who are on the frontlines.”

There are now 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, according to officials with the Department of Public Health. That number is up by 14 from last official count Monday.

Of the 95 total cases, 13 have required hospital treatment, and of those patients, seven have required Intensive Care Unit treatment. Before today, there were two local deaths related to COVID-19.

Monday, Dr. Michael Mendoza expressed concern over a shortage of tests, something he says impacts the county’s effort to control the virus.

“The capacity for testing is still not where we would like it to be. If I had our way, we would test far more individuals then we currently are and the consequences of that of course is we are now under-reporting the total number of cases here in the county,” Dr. Michael Mendoza said.

Ages and genders of the 14 new patients:

  • 1 Female in her teens
  • 3 Females in their 20s
  • 1 Male in his 20s
  • 1 Female in her 30s
  • 1 Male in his 30s
  • 1 Male in his 40s
  • 1 Female in her 50s
  • 2 Males in their 50s
  • 1 Female in her 60s
  • 1 Male in his 60s
  • 1 Female in her 70s

