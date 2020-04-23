3rd COVID-19 death in Avon Nursing Home, totaling 5 deaths in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A fifth person has died due to COVID-19 in Livingston County according to the county Department of Health.

On Thursday, Livingston County Public Health Director, Jennifer Rodriguez confirmed that an Avon man in his 80s died. “Our hearts are with the family, friends and loved ones of this individual during this difficult time,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

The man was a resident of the Avon Nursing Home. Earlier, Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle held a virtual press conference on Thursday to provide updates on coronavirus information. Coyle announced that there have been eight confirmed cases of coronavirus at Avon Nursing Home. “The facility has had contact with the state Department of Health as late as yesterday and they will be testing the residents.”

This is the third COVID-19 related death in Avon Nursing Home. When it comes to tracking the virus, Coyle encourages Livingston County residents to use the county map posted in the county website.

The county also reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County as Thursday, which brings the total number of positive cases to 55.