398 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6.1% average positivity rate

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 398 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Officials also reported zero new virus deaths, leaving the county’s to-date total at 841.

Monroe County is now averaging 409 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 6.1%, the lowest number reported since November 29 (5.73%).

Health officials say 727 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 168 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 22% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

As of Monday, Monroe County officials say the county would no longer be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to limited supply.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

8Female under 10
7Male under 10
28Female 10-19
30Male 10-19
40Female in her 20s
37Male in his 20s
27Female in 30s
25Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
29Female in her 40s
26Male in his 40s
35Female in her 50s
19Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
17Female in her 60s
24Male in his 60s
14Female in her 70s
13Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
9Male in his 80s
4Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
398TOTAL NEW CASES

