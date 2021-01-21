398 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 398 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Officials also reported zero new virus deaths, leaving the county’s to-date total at 841.

Monroe County is now averaging 409 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 6.1%, the lowest number reported since November 29 (5.73%).

Health officials say 727 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 168 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 22% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

As of Monday, Monroe County officials say the county would no longer be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to limited supply.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: