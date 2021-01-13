38 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 343 new cases, positivity rate drops to 8.5%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 723.

Officials say these deaths occurred between December 23, 2020 and January 7, 2021.

Officials reported 343 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Wednesday.

Monroe County is now averaging 584 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.5%, the lowest it’s been since December 30.

Health officials say 874 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 156 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 32% available hospital capacity, and 24% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

