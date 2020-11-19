373 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, largest single-day increase yet, 4 new deaths

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 260 new cases per day.

The 373 new cases is the largest single-day increase for Monroe County since the pandemic began, and Monroe County has reported more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days.

“That’s a record, and that’s a record I don’t want to break,” Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said during a briefing with media Thursday. “Unfortunately, we keep breaking records, including hospitalizations.”

Officials announced four new COVID-19 deaths Thursday in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total to 313.

Officials say 225 people in the Finger Lakes are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 44 in the ICU.

According to department of health officials, Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 4.04%.

The COVID-19 yellow zone micro-cluster, which makes up most of Monroe County, has a seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 4.39%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
9Male under 10
19Female 10-19
27Male 10-19
39Female in her 20s
30Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
35Female in her 30s
24Male in his 30s
26Female in her 40s
30Male in his 40s
25Female in her 50s
33Male in his 50s
21Female in her 60s
19Male in his 60s
9Female in her 70s
8Male in his 70s
5Female in her 80s
5Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
273TOTAL NEW CASES

