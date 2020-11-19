373 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, largest single-day increase yet, 4 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 260 new cases per day.
The 373 new cases is the largest single-day increase for Monroe County since the pandemic began, and Monroe County has reported more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days.
“That’s a record, and that’s a record I don’t want to break,” Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said during a briefing with media Thursday. “Unfortunately, we keep breaking records, including hospitalizations.”
Officials announced four new COVID-19 deaths Thursday in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total to 313.
Officials say 225 people in the Finger Lakes are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 44 in the ICU.
According to department of health officials, Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 4.04%.
The COVID-19 yellow zone micro-cluster, which makes up most of Monroe County, has a seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 4.39%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|6
|Female under 10
|9
|Male under 10
|19
|Female 10-19
|27
|Male 10-19
|39
|Female in her 20s
|30
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Non-binary in 20s
|35
|Female in her 30s
|24
|Male in his 30s
|26
|Female in her 40s
|30
|Male in his 40s
|25
|Female in her 50s
|33
|Male in his 50s
|21
|Female in her 60s
|19
|Male in his 60s
|9
|Female in her 70s
|8
|Male in his 70s
|5
|Female in her 80s
|5
|Male in his 80s
|2
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|273
|TOTAL NEW CASES