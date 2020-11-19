373 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, largest single-day increase yet, 4 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 260 new cases per day.

The 373 new cases is the largest single-day increase for Monroe County since the pandemic began, and Monroe County has reported more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days.

“That’s a record, and that’s a record I don’t want to break,” Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said during a briefing with media Thursday. “Unfortunately, we keep breaking records, including hospitalizations.”

Officials announced four new COVID-19 deaths Thursday in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total to 313.

Officials say 225 people in the Finger Lakes are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 44 in the ICU.

According to department of health officials, Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 4.04%.

The COVID-19 yellow zone micro-cluster, which makes up most of Monroe County, has a seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 4.39%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: