37 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 12 new deaths, 1.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 37 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county also reported 35 new cases for Monday — an update wasn’t sent out due to the holiday.

The county is now averaging 67 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.9%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,303. Officials say these deaths occurred on April 22 and between May 11 through May 24.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 157 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 41 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 372,900 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 423,861 have received at least one dose — 57.1% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: