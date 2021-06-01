37 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 12 new deaths, 1.9% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 37 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county also reported 35 new cases for Monday — an update wasn’t sent out due to the holiday.

The county is now averaging 67 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.9%.

County officials reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,303. Officials say these deaths occurred on April 22 and between May 11 through May 24.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 157 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 41 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 372,900 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 423,861 have received at least one dose — 57.1% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

 Female under 10
2Male under 10
3Female 10-19
4Male 10-19
5Female in her 20s
7Male in his 20s
4Female in 30s
3Male in his 30s
 Female in her 40s
2Male in his 40s
 Female in her 50s
2Male in his 50s
1Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
37TOTAL NEW CASES

