Finger Lakes COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest level since Dec. 13

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 366 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 315 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.6%, the lowest since November 27 (4.5%).

Officials also announced no new virus deaths in the county Wednesday, keeping the to-date total to 902.

Officials say 662 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 136 in an ICU. It’s the lowest number of regional hospitalizations since December 13 (639).

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 23% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

11Female under 10
7Male under 10
13Female 10-19
19Male 10-19
27Female in her 20s
27Male in his 20s
24Female in 30s
16Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
19Female in her 40s
13Male in his 40s
32Female in her 50s
23Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
21Female in her 60s
21Male in his 60s
23Female in her 70s
21Male in his 70s
24Female in her 80s
9Male in his 80s
10Female in her 90s
4Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
366TOTAL NEW CASES

