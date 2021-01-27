Finger Lakes COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest level since Dec. 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 366 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 315 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.6%, the lowest since November 27 (4.5%).

Officials also announced no new virus deaths in the county Wednesday, keeping the to-date total to 902.

Officials say 662 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 136 in an ICU. It’s the lowest number of regional hospitalizations since December 13 (639).

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 23% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: