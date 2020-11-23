366 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2 new deaths reported Monday

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 366 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 298 new cases per day.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that parts of the City of Rochester, as well as the Towns of Irondequoit and Brighton, were upgraded to a COVID-19 orange zone, which adds a new layer of restrictions on non-essential businesses, schools, religious worship services, and more.

Officials say there are currently 289 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 53 in an ICU. The current number of hospitalizations is the highest figure reported since the pandemic began.

Officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the to-date total to 315.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
7Male under 10
28Female 10-19
23Male 10-19
36Female in her 20s
39Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
22Female in her 30s
29Male in his 30s
2Blank in 30s
26Female in her 40s
16Male in his 40s
19Female in her 50s
19Male in his 50s
22Female in her 60s
16Male in his 60s
13Female in her 70s
16Male in his 70s
1Blank in 70s
4Female in her 80s
4Male in his 80s
4Female in her 90s
3Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
1Female, no age given
366TOTAL NEW CASES

