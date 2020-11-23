366 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2 new deaths reported Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 366 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 298 new cases per day.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that parts of the City of Rochester, as well as the Towns of Irondequoit and Brighton, were upgraded to a COVID-19 orange zone, which adds a new layer of restrictions on non-essential businesses, schools, religious worship services, and more.

Officials say there are currently 289 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 53 in an ICU. The current number of hospitalizations is the highest figure reported since the pandemic began.

Officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the to-date total to 315.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: