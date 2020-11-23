366 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2 new deaths reported Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 366 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 298 new cases per day.
Earlier Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that parts of the City of Rochester, as well as the Towns of Irondequoit and Brighton, were upgraded to a COVID-19 orange zone, which adds a new layer of restrictions on non-essential businesses, schools, religious worship services, and more.
Officials say there are currently 289 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 53 in an ICU. The current number of hospitalizations is the highest figure reported since the pandemic began.
Officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the to-date total to 315.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|5
|Female under 10
|7
|Male under 10
|28
|Female 10-19
|23
|Male 10-19
|36
|Female in her 20s
|39
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Non-binary in 20s
|22
|Female in her 30s
|29
|Male in his 30s
|2
|Blank in 30s
|26
|Female in her 40s
|16
|Male in his 40s
|19
|Female in her 50s
|19
|Male in his 50s
|22
|Female in her 60s
|16
|Male in his 60s
|13
|Female in her 70s
|16
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Blank in 70s
|4
|Female in her 80s
|4
|Male in his 80s
|4
|Female in her 90s
|3
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|1
|Female, no age given
|366
|TOTAL NEW CASES