363 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 39 new deaths, 6.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 363 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Officials also reported 39 new deaths, bringing the county’s total at 841 to date. Officials say these deaths occurred between December 3, 2020 and January 14, 2021.

Monroe County is now averaging 434 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 6.3%, the lowest number reported since November 29 (5.73%).

Health officials say 741 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 171 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 34% available hospital capacity, and 22% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

As of Monday, Monroe County officials say the county would no longer be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to limited supply.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
10Male under 10
26Female 10-19
33Male 10-19
28Female in her 20s
25Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
33Female in 30s
22Male in his 30s
25Female in her 40s
15Male in his 40s
32Female in her 50s
23Male in his 50s
23Female in her 60s
27Male in his 60s
1Non-binary in 60s
11Female in her 70s
9Male in his 70s
6Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
6Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
363TOTAL NEW CASES

