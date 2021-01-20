363 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 39 new deaths, 6.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 363 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Officials also reported 39 new deaths, bringing the county’s total at 841 to date. Officials say these deaths occurred between December 3, 2020 and January 14, 2021.

Monroe County is now averaging 434 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 6.3%, the lowest number reported since November 29 (5.73%).

Health officials say 741 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 171 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 34% available hospital capacity, and 22% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

As of Monday, Monroe County officials say the county would no longer be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to limited supply.

