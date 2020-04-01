359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 9 deaths, 28 in ICU, 477 in mandatory quarantine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

That’s up by 59 from the last official count Tuesday when officials announced the ninth COVID-19 death in Monroe County. There were no new deaths reported Wednesday.

Of the 359 cases, 62 people have been hospitalized, and of those patients 28 are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, 100 people have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Currently, there are 477 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine and 184 in isolation.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 3,498 tests have been conducted in Monroe County, with 3,139 of them coming back negative

At the state level, there are now 83,712 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes 7,917 new cases since last official count Tuesday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefing.

At this time, there are now 1,941 COVID-19 deaths statewide, up from 1,550 reported Tuesday.

Of the 83,712 confirmed cases, 12,226 people have required hospital treatment, and 3,022 of those patients have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, New York has received 220,880 tests for the virus, including 15,694 new tests since Tuesday’s update.

New York remains the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the United States. Our state currently has 65,016 more confirmed COVID-19 cases than the No. 2 state, New Jersey.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

CLARIFICATION: Reporting on Resolved Cases from DOH officials

“We had previously reported that the number of Resolved Cases reflected the number of people who completed their Isolation Orders after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, the number of individuals in Isolation includes people who have tested positive AND their close contacts who are presumed to be positive. For example, close family members are often placed in Isolation without being tested. The number of Resolved Cases reflects both of these populations. It is inaccurate to subtract the number of Resolved Cases from the Confirmed Cases because a growing number of the Resolved Cases were never Confirmed Cases”.