35 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, positivity rate, hospitalizations drop again

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 318 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 304 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.4%, the lowest since November 26 (4.11%).

Officials also announced 35 new virus deaths in the county Thursday, bringing the to-date total to 937. Officials say those deaths occurred between January 8 and January 24.

Officials say 634 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 134 in an ICU. It’s the lowest number of regional hospitalizations since December 11 (611).

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 24% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: