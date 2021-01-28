                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

35 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, positivity rate, hospitalizations drop again

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 318 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 304 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.4%, the lowest since November 26 (4.11%).

Officials also announced 35 new virus deaths in the county Thursday, bringing the to-date total to 937. Officials say those deaths occurred between January 8 and January 24.

Officials say 634 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 134 in an ICU. It’s the lowest number of regional hospitalizations since December 11 (611).

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 24% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

8Female under 10
16Male under 10
17Female 10-19
20Male 10-19
35Female in her 20s
17Male in his 20s
21Female in 30s
18Male in his 30s
21Female in her 40s
21Male in his 40s
25Female in her 50s
25Male in his 50s
18Female in her 60s
23Male in his 60s
1Non-binary in 60s
8Female in her 70s
15Male in his 70s
4Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
318TOTAL NEW CASES

