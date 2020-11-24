340 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 305 hospitalized for highest rate to date

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 340 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 320 new cases per day.
Officials say 315 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 54 in the ICU. The 315 number is the highest figure reported to date throughout the pandemic.
Officials say there we no new deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the to-date total at 315.
The countywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.55%, as of Tuesday afternoon. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County’s yellow zone is 3.47% and the orange zone is 4.49%, update Tuesday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|6
|Female under 10
|8
|Male under 10
|16
|Female 10-19
|18
|Male 10-19
|38
|Female in her 20s
|26
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Non-binary in 20s
|34
|Female in her 30s
|16
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Non-binary in 30s
|25
|Female in her 40s
|22
|Male in his 40s
|1
|Blank in 40s
|30
|Female in her 50s
|22
|Male in his 50s
|27
|Female in her 60s
|15
|Male in his 60s
|8
|Female in her 70s
|7
|Male in his 70s
|7
|Female in her 80s
|5
|Male in his 80s
|3
|Female in her 90s
|4
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|340
|TOTAL NEW CASES