340 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 305 hospitalized for highest rate to date

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 340 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 320 new cases per day.

Officials say 315 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 54 in the ICU. The 315 number is the highest figure reported to date throughout the pandemic.

Officials say there we no new deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the to-date total at 315.

The countywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.55%, as of Tuesday afternoon. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County’s yellow zone is 3.47% and the orange zone is 4.49%, update Tuesday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
8Male under 10
16Female 10-19
18Male 10-19
38Female in her 20s
26Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
34Female in her 30s
16Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
25Female in her 40s
22Male in his 40s
1Blank in 40s
30Female in her 50s
22Male in his 50s
27Female in her 60s
15Male in his 60s
8Female in her 70s
7Male in his 70s
7Female in her 80s
5Male in his 80s
3Female in her 90s
4Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
340TOTAL NEW CASES

