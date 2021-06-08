34 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 46 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,309.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 94 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 27 in the ICU.

It’s the first time the Finger Lakes region has reported less than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations since November 2, 2020 (99).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 384,459 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 429,912 have received at least one dose — 57.9% of the county population.

