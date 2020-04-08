34 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 627 confirmed cases, 39 in ICU

1  of  2
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 34 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Tuesday. That’s three new deaths since last official count Tuesday.

Officials also reported that there are now 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up by 57 from 24 hours prior.

Of those 627 cases, 86 people are hospitalized and 39 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 5,666 tests, with 5,039 coming back negative.

At this time, 406 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 233 are in isolation.

Officials say 275 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Schools and non-essential businesses in New York will remain closed through April 29 and fines will be doubled for those who don’t comply with social distancing rules as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb statewide.

At the state level, there are now 6,628 COVID-19 deaths in New York. The increase of 779 deaths since Tuesday is the largest single day spike in COVID-19 deaths statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

