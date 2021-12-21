330 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 330 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

That number includes 267 laboratory-confirmed positive results and 63 reported positive at-home tests.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,550 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 442 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.5%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 505 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 142 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 20, 506,922 county residents are fully vaccinated and 547,237 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 83.9% of the county’s 18+ population.