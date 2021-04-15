329 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 329 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 262 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,211.

Officials say 187 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 49 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 226,825 county residents are fully vaccinated and 322,474 residents have received at least one dose — 43.40% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: