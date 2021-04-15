329 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 329 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 262 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,211.

Officials say 187 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 49 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 226,825 county residents are fully vaccinated and 322,474 residents have received at least one dose — 43.40% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

11Female under 10
7Male under 10
26Female 10-19
21Male 10-19
38Female in her 20s
37Male in his 20s
36Female in 30s
36Male in his 30s
25Female in her 40s
26Male in his 40s
14Female in her 50s
15Male in his 50s
13Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
5Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
5Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
329TOTAL NEW CASES

