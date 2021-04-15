329 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 329 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The county is now averaging 262 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,211.
Officials say 187 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 49 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 226,825 county residents are fully vaccinated and 322,474 residents have received at least one dose — 43.40% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|11
|Female under 10
|7
|Male under 10
|26
|Female 10-19
|21
|Male 10-19
|38
|Female in her 20s
|37
|Male in his 20s
|36
|Female in 30s
|36
|Male in his 30s
|25
|Female in her 40s
|26
|Male in his 40s
|14
|Female in her 50s
|15
|Male in his 50s
|13
|Female in her 60s
|6
|Male in his 60s
|5
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|5
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|329
|TOTAL NEW CASES