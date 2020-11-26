329 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate is 4.11%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 329 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 326 new cases per day.

According to the Monroe County dashboard, 321 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 58 in the ICU. The 321 number is the highest figure reported to date throughout the pandemic.

Officials say there were no new deaths reported, keeping the to-date total 317.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.11% as of Thursday afternoon.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: