329 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate is 4.11%

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 329 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 326 new cases per day.

According to the Monroe County dashboard, 321 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 58 in the ICU. The 321 number is the highest figure reported to date throughout the pandemic.

Officials say there were no new deaths reported, keeping the to-date total 317.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.11% as of Thursday afternoon.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

10Female under 10
6Male under 10
21Female 10-19
15Male 10-19
1Blank in 10s
30Female in her 20s
29Male in his 20s
2Non-binary in 20s
1Blank in 20s
37Female in her 30s
19Male in his 30s
2Non-binary in 30s
21Female in her 40s
25Male in his 40s
1Blank in 40s
25Female in her 50s
30Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
1Blank in 50s
15Female in her 60s
13Male in his 60s
1Blank in 60s
2Female in her 70s
12Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
1Blank
329TOTAL NEW CASES

