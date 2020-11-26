329 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate is 4.11%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 329 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 326 new cases per day.
According to the Monroe County dashboard, 321 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 58 in the ICU. The 321 number is the highest figure reported to date throughout the pandemic.
Officials say there were no new deaths reported, keeping the to-date total 317.
The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.11% as of Thursday afternoon.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|10
|Female under 10
|6
|Male under 10
|21
|Female 10-19
|15
|Male 10-19
|1
|Blank in 10s
|30
|Female in her 20s
|29
|Male in his 20s
|2
|Non-binary in 20s
|1
|Blank in 20s
|37
|Female in her 30s
|19
|Male in his 30s
|2
|Non-binary in 30s
|21
|Female in her 40s
|25
|Male in his 40s
|1
|Blank in 40s
|25
|Female in her 50s
|30
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Non-binary in 50s
|1
|Blank in 50s
|15
|Female in her 60s
|13
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Blank in 60s
|2
|Female in her 70s
|12
|Male in his 70s
|3
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|2
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|1
|Blank
|329
|TOTAL NEW CASES