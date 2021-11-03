325 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.6% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 325 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,439 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 237 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.6%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 276 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Monday, including 65 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 447,155 county residents are fully vaccinated and 495,240 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 77% of the county population.