323 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 323 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest single-day increase for the county since January 27 (366).

The county is now averaging 239 new cases per day over the past week — up from 144 two weeks ago.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, the county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9% — the highest it has been since February 5.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,210.

Officials say 190 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 41 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 198,470 county residents are fully vaccinated and 296,754 residents have received at least one dose — 40% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

10Female under 10
9Male under 10
1Non-binary under 10
25Female 10-19
29Male 10-19
42Female in her 20s
31Male in his 20s
30Female in 30s
30Male in his 30s
17Female in her 40s
15Male in his 40s
20Female in her 50s
22Male in his 50s
9Female in her 60s
12Male in his 60s
7Female in her 70s
6Male in his 70s
4Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
323TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss