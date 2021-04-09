323 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 323 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest single-day increase for the county since January 27 (366).
The county is now averaging 239 new cases per day over the past week — up from 144 two weeks ago.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, the county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9% — the highest it has been since February 5.
County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,210.
Officials say 190 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 41 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 198,470 county residents are fully vaccinated and 296,754 residents have received at least one dose — 40% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|10
|Female under 10
|9
|Male under 10
|1
|Non-binary under 10
|25
|Female 10-19
|29
|Male 10-19
|42
|Female in her 20s
|31
|Male in his 20s
|30
|Female in 30s
|30
|Male in his 30s
|17
|Female in her 40s
|15
|Male in his 40s
|20
|Female in her 50s
|22
|Male in his 50s
|9
|Female in her 60s
|12
|Male in his 60s
|7
|Female in her 70s
|6
|Male in his 70s
|4
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|2
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|323
|TOTAL NEW CASES