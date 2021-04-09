323 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 323 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest single-day increase for the county since January 27 (366).

The county is now averaging 239 new cases per day over the past week — up from 144 two weeks ago.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, the county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9% — the highest it has been since February 5.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,210.

Officials say 190 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 41 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 198,470 county residents are fully vaccinated and 296,754 residents have received at least one dose — 40% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: