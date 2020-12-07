322 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 322 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s seven-day rolling average to 563 new cases per day.

Officials say the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 7.3%.

While 322 new cases is the lowest number reported since November 27, health officials say it’s due to a decrease in tests processed over the weekend.

“The decrease in new cases today coincides with a significant reduction in tests reported by laboratories over the weekend,” health department officials said in a Monday press release. “A separate table detailing the number of tests reported follows the age/gender breakdown table.”

ECLRS Report Date Total # ECLRS Lab reports 11/30/20 10001* 12/1/20 8231 12/2/20 8044 12/3/20 8683 12/4/20 7727 12/5/20 5302 12/6/20 3406

Health officials say 545 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 98 in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is the highest it’s ever been during the pandemic.

Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, leaving the to-date total at 350.

Health officials say there are currently 4,192 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, the highest number of active cases during the pandemic.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: