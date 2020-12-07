322 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 322 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s seven-day rolling average to 563 new cases per day.
Officials say the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 7.3%.
While 322 new cases is the lowest number reported since November 27, health officials say it’s due to a decrease in tests processed over the weekend.
“The decrease in new cases today coincides with a significant reduction in tests reported by laboratories over the weekend,” health department officials said in a Monday press release. “A separate table detailing the number of tests reported follows the age/gender breakdown table.”
|ECLRS Report Date
|Total # ECLRS Lab reports
|11/30/20
|10001*
|12/1/20
|8231
|12/2/20
|8044
|12/3/20
|8683
|12/4/20
|7727
|12/5/20
|5302
|12/6/20
|3406
Health officials say 545 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 98 in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is the highest it’s ever been during the pandemic.
Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, leaving the to-date total at 350.
Health officials say there are currently 4,192 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, the highest number of active cases during the pandemic.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|5
|Female under 10
|8
|Male under 10
|13
|Female 10-19
|11
|Male 10-19
|40
|Female in her 20s
|31
|Male in his 20s
|28
|Female in her 30s
|21
|Male in his 30s
|2
|Blank in 30s
|21
|Female in her 40s
|18
|Male in his 40s
|28
|Female in 50s
|27
|Male in his 50s
|18
|Female in her 60s
|22
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Blank in 60s
|14
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|6
|Male in his 80s
|4
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|322
|TOTAL NEW CASES