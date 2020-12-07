322 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 322 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s seven-day rolling average to 563 new cases per day.

Officials say the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 7.3%.

While 322 new cases is the lowest number reported since November 27, health officials say it’s due to a decrease in tests processed over the weekend.

“The decrease in new cases today coincides with a significant reduction in tests reported by laboratories over the weekend,” health department officials said in a Monday press release. “A separate table detailing the number of tests reported follows the age/gender breakdown table.”

ECLRS Report DateTotal # ECLRS Lab reports
11/30/2010001*
12/1/208231
12/2/208044
12/3/208683
12/4/207727
12/5/205302
12/6/203406

Health officials say 545 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 98 in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is the highest it’s ever been during the pandemic.

Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, leaving the to-date total at 350.

Health officials say there are currently 4,192 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, the highest number of active cases during the pandemic.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
8Male under 10
13Female 10-19
11Male 10-19
40Female in her 20s
31Male in his 20s
28Female in her 30s
21Male in his 30s
2Blank in 30s
21Female in her 40s
18Male in his 40s
28Female in 50s
27Male in his 50s
18Female in her 60s
22Male in his 60s
1Blank in 60s
14Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
6Male in his 80s
4Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
322TOTAL NEW CASES

