322 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 5.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 322 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,439 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 258 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 5.1%.

Health officials say this could be an artificially high percentage rate, because people who test negative at home might not be reporting it.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 262 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, including 64 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 447,155 county residents are fully vaccinated and 495,240 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 77% of the county population.