315 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 319 hospitalized for highest rate to date

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 315 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 333 new cases per day.

Officials say 319 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 61 in the ICU. The 319 number is the highest figure reported to date throughout the pandemic.

Officials say there were two new deaths reported, making the to-date total 317.

The countywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.75%, as of Wednesday afternoon. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County’s yellow zone is 3.47% and the orange zone is 4.49%, update Tuesday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Given the increase in COVID numbers, we will be changing our Monroe County Dashboard maps to reflect past week (not past month) numbers. These are the maps of cases and case rates for the week of 11/16-11/22. pic.twitter.com/omKuZlcFsL — Monroe County Health Department (@MonroeHealth) November 25, 2020

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

10 Female under 10 6 Male under 10 21 Female 10-19 23 Male 10-19 29 Female in her 20s 23 Male in his 20s 23 Female in her 30s 20 Male in his 30s 24 Female in her 40s 20 Male in his 40s 24 Female in her 50s 24 Male in his 50s 16 Female in her 60s 13 Male in his 60s 9 Female in her 70s 17 Male in his 70s 4 Female in her 80s 2 Male in his 80s 6 Female in her 90s 1 Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 315 TOTAL NEW CASES

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.