315 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 319 hospitalized for highest rate to date

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 315 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 333 new cases per day.

Officials say 319 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 61 in the ICU. The 319 number is the highest figure reported to date throughout the pandemic.

Officials say there were two new deaths reported, making the to-date total 317.

The countywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.75%, as of Wednesday afternoon. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County’s yellow zone is 3.47% and the orange zone is 4.49%, update Tuesday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

10Female under 10
6Male under 10
21Female 10-19
23Male 10-19
29Female in her 20s
23Male in his 20s
23Female in her 30s
20Male in his 30s
24Female in her 40s
20Male in his 40s
24Female in her 50s
24Male in his 50s
16Female in her 60s
13Male in his 60s
9Female in her 70s
17Male in his 70s
4Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
6Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
315TOTAL NEW CASES

Covid-19 County by County tracker

