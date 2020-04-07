31 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 570 confirmed cases, 37 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 31 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Tuesday. That’s five new deaths since last official count Monday.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up by 27 from 24 hours prior.

Of those 570 cases, 83 people are hospitalized and 37 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 5,318 tests, with 4,748 coming back negative.

At this time, 402 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 220 are in isolation.

Officials say 236 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Announced Tuesday, Monroe County will use tractor-trailers to store bodies as funerals are delayed and the death toll rises.

Schools and non-essential businesses in New York will remain closed through April 29 and fines will be doubled for those who don’t comply with social distancing rules as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb statewide.

At the state level, there are now 138,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, up by 8,147 from last official count Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

There are also 5,489 COVID-19 deaths in New York, up from 4,758 reported Sunday. The increase of 731 deaths is the largest single day spike in COVID-19 deaths statewide, according to the governor’s office.

