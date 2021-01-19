308 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate drops to 6.4%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 308 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Officials also reported no new deaths, keeping the county’s total at 802 to date.
Monroe County is now averaging 431 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 6.4%, the lowest number reported since December 2 (6.47%).
Health officials say 778 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 172 who are being treated in an ICU.
According to the health department, the region has 34% available hospital capacity, and 22% available ICU capacity.
According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.
As of Monday, Monroe County officials say the county would no longer be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to limited supply.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|5
|Female under 10
|10
|Male under 10
|17
|Female 10-19
|14
|Male 10-19
|40
|Female in her 20s
|24
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Non-binary in 20s
|27
|Female in 30s
|20
|Male in his 30s
|26
|Female in her 40s
|19
|Male in his 40s
|1
|Non-binary in 40s
|23
|Female in her 50s
|23
|Male in his 50s
|21
|Female in her 60s
|11
|Male in his 60s
|5
|Female in her 70s
|7
|Male in his 70s
|5
|Female in her 80s
|3
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|5
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|308
|TOTAL NEW CASES