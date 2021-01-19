                                                 
January 24 2021 06:40 pm

308 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate drops to 6.4%

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 308 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Officials also reported no new deaths, keeping the county’s total at 802 to date.

Monroe County is now averaging 431 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 6.4%, the lowest number reported since December 2 (6.47%).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Health officials say 778 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 172 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 34% available hospital capacity, and 22% available ICU capacity.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

As of Monday, Monroe County officials say the county would no longer be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to limited supply.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
10Male under 10
17Female 10-19
14Male 10-19
40Female in her 20s
24Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
27Female in 30s
20Male in his 30s
26Female in her 40s
19Male in his 40s
1Non-binary in 40s
23Female in her 50s
23Male in his 50s
21Female in her 60s
11Male in his 60s
5Female in her 70s
7Male in his 70s
5Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
5Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
308TOTAL NEW CASES

