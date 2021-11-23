302 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 8.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,485 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 435 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.1%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 372 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, including 87 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 483,322 county residents are fully vaccinated and 527,522 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 81.9% of the county population.