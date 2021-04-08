302 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest single-day increase for the county since January 28 (318).

The county is now averaging 228 new cases per day over the past week — up from 144 two weeks ago.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, the county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8% — the highest it has been since February 6.

County officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,210.

Officials say regional hospitalization numbers will be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 190,406 county residents are fully vaccinated and 289,010 residents have received at least one dose — 38.9% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

16Female under 10
18Male under 10
22Female 10-19
26Male 10-19
1Blank in 10s
29Female in her 20s
21Male in his 20s
32Female in 30s
27Male in his 30s
25Female in her 40s
17Male in his 40s
14Female in her 50s
15Male in his 50s
14Female in her 60s
8Male in his 60s
5Female in her 70s
6Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
4Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
302TOTAL NEW CASES

