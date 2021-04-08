302 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest single-day increase for the county since January 28 (318).
The county is now averaging 228 new cases per day over the past week — up from 144 two weeks ago.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, the county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8% — the highest it has been since February 6.
County officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,210.
Officials say regional hospitalization numbers will be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 190,406 county residents are fully vaccinated and 289,010 residents have received at least one dose — 38.9% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|16
|Female under 10
|18
|Male under 10
|22
|Female 10-19
|26
|Male 10-19
|1
|Blank in 10s
|29
|Female in her 20s
|21
|Male in his 20s
|32
|Female in 30s
|27
|Male in his 30s
|25
|Female in her 40s
|17
|Male in his 40s
|14
|Female in her 50s
|15
|Male in his 50s
|14
|Female in her 60s
|8
|Male in his 60s
|5
|Female in her 70s
|6
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|4
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|302
|TOTAL NEW CASES