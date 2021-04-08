302 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest single-day increase for the county since January 28 (318).

The county is now averaging 228 new cases per day over the past week — up from 144 two weeks ago.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, the county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8% — the highest it has been since February 6.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,210.

Officials say regional hospitalization numbers will be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 190,406 county residents are fully vaccinated and 289,010 residents have received at least one dose — 38.9% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

16 Female under 10 18 Male under 10 22 Female 10-19 26 Male 10-19 1 Blank in 10s 29 Female in her 20s 21 Male in his 20s 32 Female in 30s 27 Male in his 30s 25 Female in her 40s 17 Male in his 40s 14 Female in her 50s 15 Male in his 50s 14 Female in her 60s 8 Male in his 60s 5 Female in her 70s 6 Male in his 70s 2 Female in her 80s 4 Male in his 80s Female in her 90s Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 302 TOTAL NEW CASES

Watch the full press briefing: