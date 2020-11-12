300 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, largest single-day increase yet, 2 new deaths

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Health officials reported 300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 227 new cases per day.

For the second day in a row, Monroe County has set a new record high for largest single-day increase, after 281 new cases were reported Wednesday.

Officials also reported two new deaths, bringing the to-date total to 309 in Monroe County.

Officials say 150 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 25 in the ICU.

The number of hospitalizations is up by more than 100 from 19 days ago.

MORE | Bello, Dr. Mendoza COVID-19 briefing: More cases in 3 days then month of September

Officials say 3,718 Monroe County residents are currently under mandatory quarantine, while 2,001 are in isolation.

There are currently 1,730 active cases in Monroe County, the highest number yet since the pandemic started in March.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
3Male under 10
16Female 10-19
18Male 10-19
40Female in her 20s
37Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
1Other in 20s
34Female in her 30s
29Male in his 30s
18Female in her 40s
14Male in his 40s
23Female in her 50s
19Male in his 50s
12Female in her 60s
10Male in his 60s
6Female in her 70s
8Male in his 70s
1Other in 70s
3Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
300TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss