300 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, largest single-day increase yet, 2 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Health officials reported 300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 227 new cases per day.

For the second day in a row, Monroe County has set a new record high for largest single-day increase, after 281 new cases were reported Wednesday.

Officials also reported two new deaths, bringing the to-date total to 309 in Monroe County.

Officials say 150 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 25 in the ICU.

The number of hospitalizations is up by more than 100 from 19 days ago.

Officials say 3,718 Monroe County residents are currently under mandatory quarantine, while 2,001 are in isolation.

There are currently 1,730 active cases in Monroe County, the highest number yet since the pandemic started in March.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: