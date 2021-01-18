                                                 
January 24 2021 06:40 pm

300 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate drops to 6.6%

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 300 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Officials also reported no new deaths, keeping the county’s total at 802 to date.

Monroe County is now averaging 460 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 6.6%, the lowest number reported since December 3 (6.61%).

Health officials say 774 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 148 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 23% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Also Monday, Monroe County officials say the county would no longer be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to limited supply.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

11Female under 10
12Male under 10
13Female 10-19
19Male 10-19
26Female in her 20s
21Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
19Female in 30s
32Male in his 30s
26Female in her 40s
21Male in his 40s
2Non-binary in 40s
31Female in her 50s
18Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
18Female in her 60s
8Male in his 60s
5Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
8Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
3Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
300TOTAL NEW CASES

