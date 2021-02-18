30 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 162 new confirmed cases

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 162 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 147 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,108. Officials say the deaths occurred from 12/19/20 – 1/15/21 and 2/1/21 – 2/16/21.

Officials say 265 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 71 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations reported since November 22 (225).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 36% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
4Male under 10
9Female 10-19
11Male 10-19
10Female in her 20s
28Male in his 20s
8Female in 30s
14Male in his 30s
11Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
14Female in her 50s
9Male in his 50s
10Female in her 60s
8Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
162TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss