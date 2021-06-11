30 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 0.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 36 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.9% — the lowest since October 14, 2020 (0.9%).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,309.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 85 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 19 in the ICU. It was the lowest number of regional virus hospitalizations since November 1, 2020 (60).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 390,915 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 433,309 have received at least one dose — 58.4% of the county population.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Ages of the new cases are as follows: