30 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 0.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 36 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.9% — the lowest since October 14, 2020 (0.9%).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,309.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 85 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 19 in the ICU. It was the lowest number of regional virus hospitalizations since November 1, 2020 (60).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 390,915 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 433,309 have received at least one dose — 58.4% of the county population.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

1Female under 10
3Male under 10
 Female 10-19
3Male 10-19
5Female in her 20s
4Male in his 20s
3Female in 30s
5Male in his 30s
2Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
 Female in her 50s
4Male in his 50s
 Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
30TOTAL NEW CASES

