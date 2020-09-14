30 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths in Monroe County reported Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were zero new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Monroe County, keeping the to-date death toll from the virus at 296.

To date, officials report 5,453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 30 new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 30 people are hospitalized and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: