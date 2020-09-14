Prude Death Investigation

30 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths in Monroe County reported Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were zero new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Monroe County, keeping the to-date death toll from the virus at 296.

To date, officials report 5,453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 30 new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 30 people are hospitalized and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

0Female under 10
0Male under 10
1Female 10-19
3Male 10-19
2Female in her 20s
1Male in his 20s
3Female in her 30s
4Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
0Male in his 40s
5Female in her 50s
1Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
0Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
0Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
30TOTAL NEW CASES

