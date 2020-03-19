Breaking News
8 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 30 total, 195 in mandatory quarantine
Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 30 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Thursday morning.

That number is up eight from last official count of 22 Wednesday night.

There are currently 195 people under mandatory quarantine. Of the 30 cases, 7 have required hospital treatment.

A this time there is one local COVID-19-related death in our community.

MORE | Understanding Rochester’s 1st COVID-19 death: A father, veteran, and RGH employee

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials announced Wednesday night that they are investigating an incident where a person who tested positive had traveled through the Greater Rochester International Airport on Saturday.

At the state level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that there are 1,008 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 2,382.

Of the 2,382 confirmed cases, 549 of the those affected have required hospitalization — 23%. To date, 108 patients who were diagnosed with the virus have been discharged from the hospital and there are 20 COVID-19-related deaths in New York, according to the governor’s office.

New York state remains No. 1 in the nation in regards to confirmed cases, and its 2,382 cases is more than double No. 2 Washington state’s 1,012 confirmed cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a mandatory workforce reduction in New York state, with the exception of essential services.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said he would issue an executive order saying that businesses would have to have 50% of their workforce working from somewhere other than their business.

MORE | Dr. Mendoza on local mitigation of COVID-19: ‘Please take quarantine seriously’

The exceptions, he said, are food delivery services, pharmacies, and those that work in healthcare, shipping, and supplies.

The governor says he understands reducing the workforce is an issue, but we should “deal with one crisis at a time” and the public health crisis is more important than an economic crisis right now.

