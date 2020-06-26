3 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 31 new confirmed cases, 82 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 269 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 3,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 31 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,494 cases, 82 people are hospitalized and 10 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 68,535 tests with 65,041 coming back negative.

At this time 663 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 238 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 453 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,772 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.