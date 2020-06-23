3 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 30 new confirmed cases, 88 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 264 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 3,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including only 30 new cases since 24 hours prior.

While 30 new cases is a sizeable increase to the numbers Monroe County has seen lately, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says it can be attributed to a lag in test reporting:

Today's numbers will show what looks like a jump in positive cases (30), but when you look at the test dates, today's reported cases are spread out over the last week, so today's jump represents a lag in reporting and not a "spike" in cases. pic.twitter.com/Q7Y0CDO41C — Dr. Mike Mendoza (@DrMikeMendoza) June 23, 2020

Of those 3,392 cases, 88 people are hospitalized and 11 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

(Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health)

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 66,197 tests with 62,805 coming back negative.

At this time 531 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 203 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 429 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,699 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.