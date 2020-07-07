3 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 25 new confirmed cases, 69 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 276 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up by three from last official count Monday. This comes after four straight days of zero new virus deaths in Monroe County.

Officials report there have been 3,814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 25 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,814 cases, 69 people are hospitalized and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 80,435 tests with 76,621 coming back negative.

At this time 886 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 297 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 427 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,111 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.