3 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 21 new confirmed cases on more than 1,300 tests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After 16 straight days of no COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County, health officials reported three additional deaths on Friday, bringing the to-date death toll from the virus at 292, from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 5,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 21 new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 22 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There have been 154,042 total tests received to date in Monroe County with 148,878 coming back negative.

At this time 2,443 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 200 are in isolation.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: