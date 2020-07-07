3 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, incoming travelers to self-quarantine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday three more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma, bringing the total number of states on the advisory list to 19.

The full list as of Tuesday is as follows:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

“As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we’ve set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release Tuesday. “Three more states have now reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory. We will now require individuals coming from Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma to quarantine for 14 days. New Yorkers did the impossible – we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best – and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19.”

According to the governor’s office, of the 56,736 tests conducted in New York State Monday, 588, or 1.04%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows (Finger Lakes in bold):

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.60% 1.00% 1.20% Central New York 1.50% 1.70% 1.60% Finger Lakes 0.90% 1.10% 0.90% Long Island 0.80% 0.90% 1.00% Mid-Hudson 0.80% 0.90% 0.90% Mohawk Valley 1.10% 1.10% 1.10% New York City 0.90% 0.90% 1.10% North Country 0.60% 0.40% 0.20% Southern Tier 0.30% 0.70% 0.50% Western New York 0.70% 1.20% 1.40%

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.