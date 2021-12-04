ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we expected, we have found three additional cases of the omicron variant in New York State. Now is the time to get your flu shot, get vaccinated, and if you’re fully vaccinated, get your booster if you haven’t already,” Gov. Hochul said. “As we begin to add a layer of clothing to stay warm from the cold weather, getting your booster will give you the gift of an added layer of protection against severe illness from COVID-19. We are not defenseless against COVID-19 and its variants, we have the tools to beat it.”

Three of the Omicron cases were identified at Mt. Sinai. Three cases were identified at the Pandemic Response Lab, one case was confirmed by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the Suffolk County case was identified by PRL on December 2.

In total there are now eight positive case of omicron in New York. The first was indicated Thursday after a man attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November and tested positive for the variant when he returned home to Minnesota.

“The Omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread. We continue to work closely with our partners at the national, state, and local levels,” Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 207,831

· Total Positive – 9,907

· Percent Positive – 4.77%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.85%

· Patient Hospitalization – 3,198 (+91)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 494

· Patients in ICU – 616 (+21)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 328 (+19)

· Total Discharges – 216,980 (+371)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 42

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,715

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,354

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 30,312,870

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 148,236

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 758,165

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.6%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Friday, December 3, 2021 Capital Region 55.74 60.31 66.51 Central New York 49.67 56.08 61.60 Finger Lakes 61.53 66.75 73.51 Long Island 41.63 47.44 52.50 Mid-Hudson 29.87 33.17 36.88 Mohawk Valley 64.17 70.77 77.18 New York City 18.66 20.42 22.44 North Country 62.53 68.40 73.75 Southern Tier 56.71 63.26 71.33 Western New York 68.88 73.06 80.43 Statewide 36.11 39.73 43.81

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Friday, December 3, 2021 Capital Region 8.15% 8.17% 8.05% Central New York 8.12% 8.41% 7.98% Finger Lakes 10.69% 10.89% 10.58% Long Island 5.50% 5.83% 5.90% Mid-Hudson 3.98% 4.26% 4.37% Mohawk Valley 8.90% 9.31% 8.74% New York City 2.10% 2.23% 2.25% North Country 9.36% 9.67% 9.22% Southern Tier 6.49% 6.77% 6.50% Western New York 10.92% 11.32% 11.15% Statewide 4.61% 4.85% 4.85%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Friday, December 3, 2021 Bronx 2.02% 2.15% 2.24% Kings 1.89% 1.97% 2.04% New York 1.61% 1.67% 1.62% Queens 2.70% 2.94% 2.92% Richmond 3.45% 3.71% 3.73%

Yesterday, 9,907 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,744,781. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 35,159 176 Allegany 6,191 45 Broome 28,853 123 Cattaraugus 10,337 83 Cayuga 9,951 49 Chautauqua 15,521 111 Chemung 13,197 102 Chenango 5,727 48 Clinton 8,349 70 Columbia 5,880 38 Cortland 6,194 30 Delaware 4,625 49 Dutchess 38,515 159 Erie 128,371 961 Essex 3,073 14 Franklin 5,630 52 Fulton 8,040 43 Genesee 8,949 80 Greene 5,078 20 Hamilton 525 – Herkimer 8,587 30 Jefferson 11,736 79 Lewis 4,316 18 Livingston 7,459 57 Madison 7,614 51 Monroe 100,149 639 Montgomery 7,406 53 Nassau 229,198 688 Niagara 29,625 205 NYC 1,142,207 2,265 Oneida 33,993 197 Onondaga 60,869 312 Ontario 12,079 105 Orange 63,182 188 Orleans 5,730 54 Oswego 14,611 98 Otsego 5,574 41 Putnam 13,335 45 Rensselaer 17,938 127 Rockland 55,960 116 Saratoga 25,582 199 Schenectady 19,780 87 Schoharie 2,816 22 Schuyler 2,007 18 Seneca 3,400 40 St. Lawrence 13,331 119 Steuben 12,958 100 Suffolk 259,340 830 Sullivan 9,903 73 Tioga 6,548 31 Tompkins 7,625 68 Ulster 19,468 72 Warren 7,621 62 Washington 6,989 76 Wayne 10,658 95 Westchester 149,446 322 Wyoming 5,515 52 Yates 2,061 20

Yesterday, 42 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,715. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by

County of Residence Albany 2 Allegany 1 Bronx 4 Cattaraugus 1 Delaware 1 Erie 5 Franklin 1 Kings 5 Monroe 2 Nassau 1 Niagara 2 Oneida 3 Onondaga 1 Queens 3 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Warren 2 Washington 2 Wyoming 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit this website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 25,606 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 25,530 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: