ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we expected, we have found three additional cases of the omicron variant in New York State. Now is the time to get your flu shot, get vaccinated, and if you’re fully vaccinated, get your booster if you haven’t already,” Gov. Hochul said. “As we begin to add a layer of clothing to stay warm from the cold weather, getting your booster will give you the gift of an added layer of protection against severe illness from COVID-19. We are not defenseless against COVID-19 and its variants, we have the tools to beat it.”

Three of the Omicron cases were identified at Mt. Sinai. Three cases were identified at the Pandemic Response Lab, one case was confirmed by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the Suffolk County case was identified by PRL on December 2.

In total there are now eight positive case of omicron in New York. The first was indicated Thursday after a man attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November and tested positive for the variant when he returned home to Minnesota.

“The Omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread. We continue to work closely with our partners at the national, state, and local levels,” Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 207,831

· Total Positive – 9,907
· Percent Positive – 4.77%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.85%
· Patient Hospitalization – 3,198 (+91)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 494
· Patients in ICU – 616 (+21)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 328 (+19)
· Total Discharges – 216,980 (+371)
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 42
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,715

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,354

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 30,312,870
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 148,236
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 758,165
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.2%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.6%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.4%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.0%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.6%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.0%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.8%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionWednesday, December 1, 2021Thursday, December 2, 2021Friday, December 3, 2021
Capital Region55.7460.3166.51
Central New York49.6756.0861.60
Finger Lakes61.5366.7573.51
Long Island41.6347.4452.50
Mid-Hudson29.8733.1736.88
Mohawk Valley64.1770.7777.18
New York City18.6620.4222.44
North Country62.5368.4073.75
Southern Tier56.7163.2671.33
Western New York68.8873.0680.43
Statewide36.1139.7343.81

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionWednesday, December 1, 2021Thursday, December 2, 2021Friday, December 3, 2021
Capital Region8.15%8.17%8.05%
Central New York8.12%8.41%7.98%
Finger Lakes10.69%10.89%10.58%
Long Island5.50%5.83%5.90%
Mid-Hudson3.98%4.26%4.37%
Mohawk Valley8.90%9.31%8.74%
New York City2.10%2.23%2.25%
North Country9.36%9.67%9.22%
Southern Tier6.49%6.77%6.50%
Western New York10.92%11.32%11.15%
Statewide4.61%4.85%4.85%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCWednesday, December 1, 2021Thursday, December 2, 2021Friday, December 3, 2021
Bronx2.02%2.15%2.24%
Kings1.89%1.97%2.04%
New York1.61%1.67%1.62%
Queens2.70%2.94%2.92%
Richmond3.45%3.71%3.73%

Yesterday, 9,907 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,744,781. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive 
Albany35,159176 
Allegany6,19145 
Broome28,853123 
Cattaraugus10,33783 
Cayuga9,95149 
Chautauqua15,521111 
Chemung13,197102 
Chenango5,72748 
Clinton8,34970 
Columbia5,88038 
Cortland6,19430 
Delaware4,62549 
Dutchess38,515159 
Erie128,371961 
Essex3,07314 
Franklin5,63052 
Fulton8,04043 
Genesee8,94980 
Greene5,07820 
Hamilton525 
Herkimer8,58730 
Jefferson11,73679 
Lewis4,31618 
Livingston7,45957 
Madison7,61451 
Monroe100,149639 
Montgomery7,40653 
Nassau229,198688 
Niagara29,625205 
NYC1,142,2072,265 
Oneida33,993197 
Onondaga60,869312 
Ontario12,079105 
Orange63,182188 
Orleans5,73054 
Oswego14,61198 
Otsego5,57441 
Putnam13,33545 
Rensselaer17,938127 
Rockland55,960116 
Saratoga25,582199 
Schenectady19,78087 
Schoharie2,81622 
Schuyler2,00718 
Seneca3,40040 
St. Lawrence13,331119 
Steuben12,958100 
Suffolk259,340830 
Sullivan9,90373 
Tioga6,54831 
Tompkins7,62568 
Ulster19,46872 
Warren7,62162 
Washington6,98976 
Wayne10,65895 
Westchester149,446322 
Wyoming5,51552 
Yates2,06120 

Yesterday, 42 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,715. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by 
County of Residence 
Albany2
Allegany1
Bronx4
Cattaraugus1
Delaware1
Erie5
Franklin1
Kings5
Monroe2
Nassau1
Niagara2
Oneida3
Onondaga1
Queens3
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Warren2
Washington2
Wyoming2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit this website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 25,606 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 25,530 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region803,9371,216723,6771,795  
Central New York618,223571564,8591,011  
Finger Lakes819,1721,106748,4761,311  
Long Island2,021,4843,1281,792,9572,723  
Mid-Hudson1,575,6922,9111,376,3502,751  
Mohawk Valley310,653338285,567423  
New York City7,251,47014,2216,447,84212,589  
North Country288,707382257,433340  
Southern Tier416,204432379,8281,101  
Western New York899,8951,301813,8741,486  
Statewide15,005,43725,60613,390,86325,530  

