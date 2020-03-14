2nd local case of COVID-19 is 1st example of community transmission

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A state of emergency was declared in Monroe County after the second confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced late Friday night.

The patient, a woman in her 60s, is in stable condition at Unity Hospital, officials announced at a Saturday morning press conference. She is an employee at Greece Arcadia Middle School, and as a result, Greece Central School District Superintendent Kathleen Graupman announced all GCSD schools will be closed until further notice.

Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said this is the first example of community transmission of the virus.

“We have not been able to find a travel related risk factor that explains how this individual contracted this infection,” Dr. Mendoza said.

The health commissioner said the patient began showing symptoms on March 4, and officials are currently executing “contract tracing” to find other people possibly affected.

“We are entering some very unsettling times, this will be a time that will test us to see if we can adopt to habits,” Dr. Mendoza said.

Public health officials are beginning their investigation, but say they are confident this case is not related to the first case in Monroe County or the students under quarantine at SUNY Brockport.

Regarding the first local case, which was announced late Wednesday night, the Monroe County Department of Public Health announced Friday it is searching for four passengers who were on a bus with the local patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Mendoza says the patient with the virus, who landed at JFK airport earlier this week and then took a bus from New York City to Rochester, was seen wearing a mask and gloves while on the bus.

Dr. Mendoza says the Department of Health has been in contact with seven of the passengers on the bus, who are “asymptomatic and in quarantine,” but adds there are four additional passengers the department has been unable to reach.

Locally, the outbreak of the virus has impacted schools, businesses, churches, events, and more throughout the region. Click here for a list of cancellations and closures.

Nationally, President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in regards to the virus pandemic.

In New York state, confirmed cases of the virus have surpassed 500, announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday.