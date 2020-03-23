2nd death from COVID-19 in Monroe County, 80 total cases, 395 in mandatory quarantine

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now two deaths in Monroe County related to COVID-19, officials announced Monday morning.

There are now 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up 12 from the last official count Sunday evening. Of the 80 individuals with the virus, 11 are hospitalized and five are being treated in Intensive Care Units.

At this time there are 395 people in mandatory quarantine, according to officials.

Ages and genders of the 12 new cases:

  • 1 Female in her 20s
  • 1 Female in her 30s
  • 2 Males in their 40s
  • 2 Females in their 60s
  • 2 Males in their 60s
  • 1 Female in her 70s
  • 2 Males in their 80s
  • 1 Male in his 90s

“Today, I am reporting that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away at Unity Hospital,” Said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza in a statement. “This is our second confirmed death related to COVID-19 in Monroe County. Due to privacy issues, I am unable to release details about this individual. I would like to express my sincerest sympathy for the individual’s family and friends.”

The first local death was reported by officials last week.

Sunday, Gov. Cuomo announced there are 4,812 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the state total to 15,168, as of Sunday morning.

Of the 15,168 confirmed cases, 1,974 of the those affected have required hospitalization — about 13%, according to the governor’s office.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases with 15,168, which is far ahead of No. 2 Washington state’s 1,647 and No. 3 California’s 1,518.

Beyond our local region, a Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries from around the world:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

