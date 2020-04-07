2nd COVID-19 death in Livingston County, 28 total confirmed cases

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A second person in Livingston County has died from COVID-19 and there are two new confirmed cases, Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez announced Tuesday.

“On behalf of Livingston County, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and her loved ones.” Rodriguez said in a press release. “This tragic loss is a reminder of how important it is to protect our most vulnerable residents. As a community, we must work together to stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID19.”

According to officials, the first person who died from COVID-19 in Livingston County is a female Geneseo resident in her 60s who resides in Geneseo. She was tested at a Monroe County Hospital.

The second individual is a female Nunda resident in her 40s. She was tested at her medical provider’s office.

The investigation into this case is pending, officials say.