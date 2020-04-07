2nd COVID-19 death in Livingston County, 28 total confirmed cases

Breaking News
COVID-19 death toll spikes in NY with 731 in 1 day, 138,836 confirmed cases statewide
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

2nd COVID-19 death in Livingston County, 28 total confirmed cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A second person in Livingston County has died from COVID-19 and there are two new confirmed cases, Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez announced Tuesday.

“On behalf of Livingston County, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and her loved ones.” Rodriguez said in a press release. “This tragic loss is a reminder of how important it is to protect our most vulnerable residents. As a community, we must work together to stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID19.”

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

According to officials, the first person who died from COVID-19 in Livingston County is a female Geneseo resident in her 60s who resides in Geneseo. She was tested at a Monroe County Hospital.

The second individual is a female Nunda resident in her 40s. She was tested at her medical provider’s office.

The investigation into this case is pending, officials say.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss