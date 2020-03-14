2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza confirmed late Friday night that a second Monroe County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Public health officials are beginning their investigation, but say they are confident this case is not related to the first case in Monroe County or the students under quarantine at SUNY Brockport.

Saturday’s press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. The circumstances and details in connection to this second local virus case remain limited at this time.

Regarding the first local case, which was announced late Wednesday night, the Monroe County Department of Public Health announced Friday it is searching for four passengers who were on a bus with the local patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says the patient with the virus, who landed at JFK airport earlier this week and then took a bus from New York City to Rochester, was seen wearing a mask and gloves while on the bus.

Dr. Mendoza says the Department of Health has been in contact with seven of the passengers on the bus, who are “asymptomatic and in quarantine,” but adds there are four additional passengers the department has been unable to reach.

Nationally, President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in regards to the virus pandemic.

In New York state, confirmed cases of the virus have surpassed 400. As of last official count Friday, New York was No. 1 in the nation in amount of confirmed cases, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

