298 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7-day positivity rate at 4.55%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 298 new COVID-19 tests in Monroe County Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 244 new cases per day.

Officials say the seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.55%.

Monroe County now has 9,603 COVID-19 cases to date since March, with 1,096 coming over the last four days.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County reported Friday, leaving the to-date total at 309.

There are currently 157 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 26 in the ICU.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: