298 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7-day positivity rate at 4.55%

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 298 new COVID-19 tests in Monroe County Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 244 new cases per day.

Officials say the seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.55%.

Monroe County now has 9,603 COVID-19 cases to date since March, with 1,096 coming over the last four days.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County reported Friday, leaving the to-date total at 309.

There are currently 157 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 26 in the ICU.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
5Male under 10
30Female 10-19
19Male 10-19
25Female in her 20s
42Male in his 20s
25Female in her 30s
19Male in his 30s
15Female in her 40s
16Male in his 40s
22Female in her 50s
23Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
15Female in her 60s
15Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
6Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
4Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
3Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
 Male, No Age Given
298TOTAL NEW CASES

