294 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, seven-day rolling average of 259 new cases per day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 294 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 259 new cases per day.
Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 313.
Officials did not provide a hospitalization update Friday, our a countywide seven-day rolling average for positivity rate, adding that those data points would be updated Monday.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|7
|Female under 10
|11
|Male under 10
|21
|Female 10-19
|21
|Male 10-19
|33
|Female in her 20s
|26
|Male in his 20s
|23
|Female in her 30s
|26
|Male in his 30s
|21
|Female in her 40s
|15
|Male in his 40s
|29
|Female in her 50s
|20
|Male in his 50s
|8
|Female in her 60s
|8
|Male in his 60s
|5
|Female in her 70s
|6
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|5
|Male in his 80s
|3
|Female in her 90s
|2
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|2
|Female, no age given
|294
|TOTAL NEW CASES