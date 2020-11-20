294 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, seven-day rolling average of 259 new cases per day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 294 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 259 new cases per day.

Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 313.

Officials did not provide a hospitalization update Friday, our a countywide seven-day rolling average for positivity rate, adding that those data points would be updated Monday.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: