294 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, seven-day rolling average of 259 new cases per day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 294 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 259 new cases per day.

Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 313.

Officials did not provide a hospitalization update Friday, our a countywide seven-day rolling average for positivity rate, adding that those data points would be updated Monday.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

7Female under 10
11Male under 10
21Female 10-19
21Male 10-19
33Female in her 20s
26Male in his 20s
23Female in her 30s
26Male in his 30s
21Female in her 40s
15Male in his 40s
29Female in her 50s
20Male in his 50s
8Female in her 60s
8Male in his 60s
5Female in her 70s
6Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
5Male in his 80s
3Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
2Female, no age given
294TOTAL NEW CASES

