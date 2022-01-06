2,924 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 553 regional hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 2,924 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Officials say there were 1,662 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 1,262 new positive at-home tests reported.

“Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine, your second dose, your booster – we are not defenseless and these are things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,606 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 2,216 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported Wednesday a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 19.8%.

Officials say 553 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 122 in an ICU.

Gov. Hochul said, “As we make our way through the winter surge, it is important to keep the wellbeing of others in mind. Be mindful of how your actions impact others so we can keep our communities open and thriving.”

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 552,604 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.5% of the county’s 18+ population.