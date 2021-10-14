292 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 292 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 215 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 232 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, and 54 were in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,412 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 430,301 county residents are fully vaccinated and 479,377 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 74.6% of the eligible county population.