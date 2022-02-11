ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 290 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials say there were 174 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 116 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,742 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of Friday, the county is now averaging 286 new cases per day over the past week.

Officials say 442 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 60 in an ICU, down 18 and up 4 respectively since Thursday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 524,606 county residents have received a completed vaccine series — 70.7% of the county’s population — 279,400 people have received a booster dose.